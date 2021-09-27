WHOA: New Military Jet F-15EX Strike Eagle Test Flights Create Sonic Boom Over Southwest Missouri

Folks around Springfield, Missouri and Green County Missouri have confirmed the loud boom heard over Southwest Missouri late Monday morning, and it was no accident.

According to officials, Boeing was running a test loop starting in St. Louis and made its way to the Ozarks.

The military aircraft reached a certain speed to create the sound as well, known as a sonic boom.

On September 26, the Mountain Grove Fire Department also reported that another sonic boom was heard in that area.

“Sonic boom is an impulsive noise similar to thunder. It is caused by an object moving faster than sound — about 750 mph. An aircraft traveling through the atmosphere continuously produces air-pressure waves,” the post states.

According to the fire department, the U.S. military has acknowledged the testing of a new jet called the F-15EX Strike Eagle released in April of 2021.

5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...