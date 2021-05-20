WHOA! House Republicans Drop Report, Claim Fauci Helped Fund Dangerous Research in China

A new report out today by House Intel Republicans led by Congressman Devin Nunes has dropped a bombshell report claiming the United States, led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, funded dangerous research in China relating to the coronavirus which may have escaped from a Wuhan lab according to many experts.

“House Intelligence Committee Republicans released a report on the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday and pointed the finger directly at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, arguing there is “overwhelming circumstantial evidence” supporting the hypothesis COVID-19 originated in the lab,” reported the Washington Times.

“Possible U.S. Funding of Gain of Function Research in China

Under the leadership of Dr. Anthony Fauci, 19 between Fiscal Years 2014 and 2019, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) awarded more than $3.7 million in grants to EcoHealth Alliance to examine the “risk of future coronavirus (CoV) emergence[s]…in China.”20 EcoHealth Alliance has also reportedly received funding from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).21 The President of EcoHealth Alliance, Dr. Peter Daszak, has been an outspoken opponent of the lab leak hypothesis since the outbreak of the pandemic.22 Dr. Daszak was the only American scientist to participate in the WHO’s 28-day investigation into the origins of COVID-19.23.

Officials from both the Trump and Biden administrations have said the Chinese government worked for over a year to thwart an independent investigation into the origins of the virus. Both administrations cast doubt on the manner in which a joint study from China and the World Health Organization was conducted earlier this year. Though the WHO-China report said a jump from animals to humans was most likely, numerous Trump officials have pointed to an accidental escape from the Wuhan lab as a highly plausible, or the most likely, origin for the pandemic.

Led by Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking member on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the 21-page Republican report, In Focus: COVID-19 and the Wuhan Institute of Virology, laid out what the congressmen saw as the case for considering a leak from a Wuhan lab.”

Last week as you know, Senator Rand Paul and Dr. Anthony Fauci went at it once again on this same subject.

Paul pressed Fauci on the theory that the novel coronavirus was created in the Wuhan lab, and then somehow escaped, either because of an accident or because it was deliberately released.

“Dr. Fauci, do you still support funding of the NIH funding of the lab in Wuhan?” Paul asked.

“Senator Paul, with all due respect, you are entirely, entirely and completely incorrect,” Fauci deflected. “The NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain of function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

