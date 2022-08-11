WHOA! Footage of Entire Truckload of Bud Light Cans Dumped Along Kentucky Interstate is Insane (VIDEO)

An insane sight to see in Louisville, Kentucky as an entire truckload of Bud Light cans was dumped along the interstate after a 18-Wheeler overturned.
Fortunately no one was hurt in the accident and the footage that the WLKY chopper picked up is a sad day for those that love a cold beer.
The incident happened around 8:50 a.m. as the truck was coming from the I-71 ramp onto Gene Snyder Freeway when it overturned, spilling its entire cargo of Bud Light.
Louisville Metro Police reported that the driver got out on his own, and is okay.
Unfortunately the beer didn’t make it. Watch below!