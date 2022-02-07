Who Leaked Supreme Court Justice Breyer’s Retirement Plans? We’ve Got the Scoop Inside

The mystery of who leaked the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is now out, and of course it came from someone inside the Biden White House as usual.

The Washington Examiner is reporting the following:

President Joe Biden’s chief of staff leaked Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s plan to retire to ‘a limited group’ on Wednesday, a top Democrat told reporters,” the Washington Examiner reported.

“Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard Durbin told reporters he received a ‘surprise’ call on Wednesday morning from White House chief of staff Ron Klain, who ‘said that President Biden wanted [Durbin] to know that Stephen Breyer was about to announce his retirement from the court’,” the Examiner continued.

According to the reports Klain told Durbin to keep the news a “secret” that Breyer was planning to make an official announcement soon, however that didn’t work out now did it?

Breyer reportedly was distraught by the leaked information, and not how he planned it to go down. Fox News Shannon Bream initially reported that Breyer was “upset” but then she changed to to say he was “Surprised.”

A bit more clarity. I'm told Justice Breyer had firmly decided on his own to retire and that an announcement was due very soon. And while it appears someone jumped the gun on that, better to characterize him as surprised by events today than "upset". — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) January 26, 2022

As you know now, Breyer made his official retirement announcement last Thursday.

“But I’ll tell you what Lincoln thought, what Washington thought, and what people today still think,” Breyer said. “It’s an experiment. It’s an experiment. That’s what they said. And Joanna paid each of our grandchildren a certain amount of money to memorize the Gettysburg address.”

“And the reason — the reason that what we want them to pick up there and what I want those students to pick up, if I can remember the first two lines is that four score and seven years ago our fathers brought — created upon this here a new country,” he continued. “A country that was dedicated to liberty and the proposition that all men are created equal. Conceived in liberty. Those are his words. And dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. He meant women too. And we are now engaged in a great Civil War. To determine whether that nation or any nation so conceived and so dedicated can long endure. See, those are the words I want to see. An experiment.”

How is it that Breyer is four years older than Joe Biden and sounds 100x more articulate and sharp witted..

