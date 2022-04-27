Whiteboards are Now Racist, According to New Woke Study, as the Mental Disorder that is Liberalism Rages On in America

That’s right, our good friends teaching the idiocy of Critical Race Theory or CRT as it’s known have found that whiteboards in classrooms are racist as an example of white supremacy.

Strange, are they also offended at chalkboards because they are black and are written on with white chalk?

The case study titled, “Observing whiteness in introductory physics” was published in Physical Review Physics Education Research on March 11.

Whiteboards are not alone in receiving criticism for being racist in this study.

The authors also cite physics values, gendered social norms, capitalism and the structure of schooling” as racist, oppressive and examples of “whiteness.”

Campus Reform reported that one student from the University of Arkansas, Whitney Hines, disagreed with the conclusions of this study.

“Science is not meant to be subjective,” Hines said. “I do not see how an objective topic can be seen as racist,”

In the first paragraph of their research, Robertson and Hairston explicitly show the lens through which all of their research was conducted when they write, “Critical Race Theory names that racism and white supremacy are endemic to all aspects of U.S. society, from employment to schooling to the law.”

This study is not just an attack on whiteboards. It is targeting the structures of the United States and “whiteness” in general.

“In naming whiteness and offering a set of analytic markers, our aim is to provide instructors and researchers with a tool for identifying whiteness in their own contexts,” the researchers wrote. “Alongside our discussion, which imagines new possibilities for physics teaching and learning, we hope our work contributes to Critical Whiteness Studies’ goal of dismantling whiteness.”

These mental midgets are always complaining and whining about something. It’s amazing what these clowns are always offended by.

What are your thoughts folks, did this trigger you?

Thanks to our friends at ToddStarnes.com for contributing to this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...