White House Working on Plan to Start Offering Covid-19 Vaccine Boosters as Early as October

The White House has announced that they are working on a plan to start offering Americans boosters for the Covid-19 vaccine as early as October. A scary notion now that we’re seeing that those vaccinated are now spreading the virus to the unvaccinated in record numbers.

According to the White House, they have a stockpile of 100 million doses at the ready, the first boosters are likely to go to nursing home residents and health care workers, followed by other older Americans.

Officials say that they envision giving people a third dose of the same vaccine that they originally received.

Scientists are still debating whether the extra shots are needed, but administration officials claim they could not afford to wait and figure out logistics of providing boosters to millions of people.

Just this week, the FDA authorized third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for certain people with weakened immune systems and the CDC now recommends them.

Welcome to insanity America, they’re basically admitting they don’t know if they are needed, but damnit you’re going to get one anyway.

