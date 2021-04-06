News

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Tries to Distance Biden, White House from MLB Decision to Pull All Star Game from Georgia

Matt Couch April 6, 2021 No Comments

Today Jen Psaki tried to distance President Biden from the MLB decision to pull the All Star game from Georgia, but the MLB website specifically refers to Biden’s criticism before the announcement.

You know what would be really cool? If the “journalists” in the White House Press Briefings weren’t just Democrats with talking points and legitimately challenged Jen Psaki when the Biden administration royally screws something up?

Half of America isn’t believing what this administration continues to shovel. The other half still thinks it’s Trump’s fault like their media Gods tell them.

