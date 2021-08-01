White House Gives HILARIOUS Explanation After Biden Falsely Claims He Used to Drive an 18-Wheeler (VIDEO)

The stories of Joe Biden just continue to roll off the tongue, don’t they? Now the President at large claims he used to drive a semi-truck or an 18-wheeler. Apparently that story was false also.

During a speech at a Mack truck facility in Pennsylvania, Biden strangely claimed that he used to drive an 18-wheeler truck in a failed effort to try to relate to the audience.

There is absolutely zero evidence or proof that Biden ever drove such a rig considering that you’d have to have a special CDL to drive one. They are required for those that have never worked in logistics.

“I used to drive an 18-wheeler, man,” Biden said during the event. “I got to.”

Joe Biden, a career politician who has been in politics for 48 years, claims he “used to drive an 18 wheeler.”

Joe Biden, a career politician who has been in politics for 48 years, claims he "used to drive an 18 wheeler.” pic.twitter.com/eOXI9pwF2g — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 28, 2021

“There is zero evidence that Biden “used to drive an 18 wheeler” The extent of Biden’s trucking experience is that he **rode in** a truck once, for one night in 1973 (he made sure to return home by plane though),” tweeted GOP Deputy Communications Director Zach Parkinson.

There is zero evidence that Biden "used to drive an 18 wheeler"



The extent of Biden's trucking experience is that he **rode in** a truck once, for one night in 1973 (he made sure to return home by plane though) https://t.co/p9sPMU20W3 pic.twitter.com/A7tmkoOSHB — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) July 28, 2021

In a statement to Fox News, the White House explained that Biden rode in an 18-wheeler in 1973 which is the same thing as driving an 18-wheeler. When pressed further, the White House came back and said that Biden once drove a bus (four wheels) part time for a job.

Check out what Fox News reported:

When asked if the president had ever driven such a truck, a White House spokesperson pointed to a December 1973 article from the Wilmington Evening Journal that showed Biden rode in an 18-wheeler on a 536-mile haul to Ohio.

Fox News pressed the spokesperson about the president’s claim – noting that riding in a truck is not the same as driving one – at which point the president’s spokesperson pointed to a United Federation of Teachers post that touched on Biden driving a school bus in the past as a summer job.

The majority of school buses, on average, “have two axles, with the bigger models having two wheels on the front axle and four wheels on the dual axle, for a total of six wheels,” according to SchoolBusFleet.com.

Fox News pressed again about the president’s claim, pointing out that a school bus is not the same as an 18-wheeler truck, but did not receive a response by publishing time.

The majority of school buses, on average, “have two axles, with the bigger models having two wheels on the front axle and four wheels on the dual axle, for a total of six wheels,” according to SchoolBusFleet.com .

Fox News pressed again about the president’s claim, pointing out that a school bus is not the same as an 18-wheeler truck, but did not receive a response by publishing time.

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below!

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...