White House Finally Responds to Fauci Emails With Pathetic Response, How Much Trouble is the Doctor in?

It took the Biden White House several days to respond to the email scandal that is now Dr. Anthony Fauci’s own worst nightmare. As you may know by now, it turns out he’s been lying the entire time, and of course locking down America with no just cause for doing so.

On Thursday, after the pathetic mainstream media asked zero questions on the emails Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki finally tackled the 3,000 pound gorilla in the room.

“And then going to the emails of Dr. Fauci, there was an exchange between Dr. Collins and Dr. Fauci referencing a Fox News report, discussing basically the lab leak as a conspiracy,” a reporter asked. “Collins denied, you know, jumping to conclusions and he asserted that his mention of conspiracies was referring to the thought, the rumor that the virus was engineered, bioengineered as a weapon. Is that the position of the administration and their top health experts, that this was not engineered? Or is that still an open question and part of this review?”

“Well, I think we’ve spoken to this pretty extensively from here,” Psaki said. “Let me just say, on Dr. Fauci and his emails, he has also spoken to this many, many times over the course of the last few days and we will let him speak for himself.”

So now they have nothing to say other than Dr. Fauci is good, even though there are emails from here to Sheboygan that show he’s been lying this entire time.

“And he’s been an undeniable asset in our country’s pandemic response, but it’s obviously not that advantageous or me to re-litigate emails from 17 months ago,” Psaki continued. “We’ve launched, based on the President’s direction, an entire internal review process to use all of the resources across the government to get to the bottom of the origins, and that’s 100-day process and we will look forward to providing more on this — or 90-day, sorry — when it’s concluded.”

So basically they hope if they keep avoiding the question that you’ll just go away America, pretty par for the course for lying Democrats, isn’t it?

Here’s one of the emails in question, and it’s pretty plain and simple to read and understand.

Masks are really for infected people to prevent them from spreading infection to people who are not infected rather than protecting uninfected people from acquiring infection. The typical mask you buy in the drug store is not really effective in keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through the material. It might, however, provide some slight benefit in keep out gross droplets if someone coughs or sneezes on you. I do not recommend that you wear a mask, particularly since you are going to a vey low risk location. Your instincts are correct, money is best spent on medical countermeasures such as diagnostics and vaccines.

What are your thoughts America, will Fauci ever face justice?

