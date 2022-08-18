White House Climate Czar SANCTIONED and BARRED for 5 Years by National Academy of Sciences for Research Misconduct

A Senior White House Climate Advisor has been sanctioned and barred by the National Academy of Sciences for violating its ethics policies. Shocker, but let’s keep trusting the science, right America?

Axios is reporting that Jane Lubchenco, the Deputy Director of Climate and Environment at The White House of Science and Technology Policy. Yes, that’s somehow a real job, and a real title, has been pulled up by the NAS (National Academy of Sciences) for editing a paper later found to contain technical errors. She’s also been cited for working with the scientists involved in it, one of which turned out to be her brother-in-law.

White House climate official — the notorious Jane Lubchenco — barred by National Academy of Sciences for 5 years for research misconduct.





Lubchenco was found to have violated NAS Code of Conduct Section 3, which states that “NAS members shall avoid those detrimental research practices that are clear violations of the fundamental tenets of research.”

The section also notes “Members should be fair and objective peer reviewers, maintain confidentiality when requested, promptly move to correct the literature when errors in their own work are detected, include all deserving authors on publications, and give appropriate credit to prior work in citations.”

It was a long time coming. Now we can get even more accomplished

Axios notes that Lubchenco commented “I accept these sanctions for my error in judgment in editing a paper authored by some of my research collaborators — an error for which I have publicly stated my regret.”

The report also notes that GOP Representatives Frank Lucas of Oklahoma, Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma and Jay Obernolte of California wrote an open letter in February calling for the White House to ” consider whether Dr. Lubchenco’s leading role in the Administration’s scientific integrity efforts undermines public confidence in future policy decisions.”

