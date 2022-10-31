White House, Biden, MSM Quickly Congratulates Lula on Presidential Victory in Brazil over Trump Endorsed President Bolsonaro Touting ‘Free, Fair, and Credible Elections’

Brazil’s electoral authority announced Sunday night that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in the country’s runoff presidential election.

Lula, who was president from 2003 to 2010, ran his campaign promising to reunify Brazil. Meanwhile, with over 98% of the votes counted, Bolsonaro has not conceded to the results.

Bolsonaro is a staunch Trump ally and supporter, and he and former President Donald J. Trump remain close friends, as Trump backed his campaign multiple times. Former Trump top adviser Steve Bannon wasn’t buying it either.

“This Election was Stolen in Broad Daylight….outrageous Tyrmand’s analysis shows exactly how they did it“

I send my congratulations to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election to be the next president of Brazil following free, fair, and credible elections. I look forward to working together to continue the cooperation between our two countries in the months and years ahead. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 31, 2022

Bernie Sanders chimed in as well on what a great night it was for Brazil, furthering the notion that they are screwed as a society.

“Today, the people of Brazil have voted for democracy, workers’ rights and environmental sanity. I congratulate Lula on his hard fought victory and look forward to a strong and prosperous relationship between the United States and Brazil.“

With more than 99% of the votes tallied in the runoff vote, da Silva had 50.9% and Bolsonaro 49.1%, and the election authority said da Silva’s victory was a mathematical certainty.

It is a stunning reversal for da Silva, 77, whose 2018 imprisonment over a corruption scandal sidelined him from the 2018 election that brought Bolsonaro, a defender of conservative social values, to power.

“Today the only winner is the Brazilian people,” da Silva said in a speech at a hotel in downtown Sao Paulo. “This isn’t a victory of mine or the Workers’ Party, nor the parties that supported me in campaign. It’s the victory of a democratic movement that formed above political parties, personal interests and ideologies so that democracy came out victorious.”

This is a developing story. President Trump has encouraged Bolsonaro to not concede, and as of this publishing he has not conceded.

