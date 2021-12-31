While You Were Doing Christmas, Twitter BANNED mRNA Vaccine Inventor Dr. Robert Malone

In a story that the mainstream media refuses to report on, the inventor of the mRNA vaccine has been BANNED by Twitter because he speaks out against the use of it for Covid-19.

On Wednesday, Twitter permanently suspended the account of Dr. Robert Malone, an American immunologist and virologist who was the creator of mRNA technology in the early days.

Dr. Malone is a very outspoken critic of mRNA based Covid-19 vaccines.

In 1989, Dr. Malone authored a paper on how RNA could be delivered into cells. In 1990, he co-authored a paper demonstrating how injecting RNA or DNA into cells could lead to formation of new proteins.

Despite his knowledge and being one of the foremost experts in this medical field, Twitter has indefinitely suspended his account like they have our founder Matt Couch and others who speak the truth.

As a medical doctor, Malone says he supports vaccines. However he feels that the steps the United States government took in approving the Covid vaccines “have been detrimental and contrary to globally accepted standards for developing and regulating safe and effective licensed products.”

He announced the Twitter ban via a post on Telegram.

“Over a half million followers gone in a blink of an eye. That means I must have been on the mark, so to speak. Over the target. It also means we lost a critical component in our fight to stop these vaccines being mandated for children and to stop the corruption in our governments, as well as the medical-industrial complex and pharmaceutical industries,” Malone wrote.

A Twitter spokesperson said that Malone’s account had been suspended for “repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy.”

Twitter is in clear violation of Section 230 and is 100% acting as a publisher. When will those in congress who claim to be conservative representatives stand up for people like Dr. Malone, President Trump, Matt Couch, Craig Sawyer, Melissa Tate, Laura Loomer, Alex Jones, and on and on we go…

