Which Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021?

Which stores will be closed like the good old days on Thanksgiving? We’ve got the most current list for 2021.

Halloween is now in the rearview mirror, and that means Thanksgiving is the next holiday on deck. As we get closer to the big day, stores around the country are announcing their hours for Turkey Day!

Some of them, actually a lot of them won’t even be open at all.

The Pandemic was a disaster of epic proportions for businesses, as well as Americans constitutional rights. However one thing good to come out of it was closing on Thanksgiving again for retailers and allowing those employees to spend some time with family and friends.

First let’s list the store that will be open on Thanksgiving. May vary by location.

Bass Pro Shops: Stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Big Lots: Last year, select locations were open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cabela’s : Stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CVS : Stores will be open on Thanksgiving, but customers are advised to check for specific hours.

Dollar General: Stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Even though its prices are already crazy low, the discount chain still offers Black Friday deals.

Family Dollar : The store opens at 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Five Below: The store opens at 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

Gordmans : Stores will open at reduced hours on Thanksgiving. Contact your local store for holiday hours.

Kroger: Most stores normally open around 6 a.m. to midnight.

Lilly Pulitzer: Select Lilly Pulitzer store locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Contact your local store for holiday hours.

Michaels: For any last-minute Thanksgiving kids crafts, Michaels opens at 6 p.m. to midnight.

Old Navy: Most of the clothing stores will open at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving and stay open through Black Friday.

Ralphs: Locations typically open as early as 5 a.m. and close at midnight.

Rite Aid : Most of the stores open on Thanksgiving, but customers are advised to check for specific hours.

Stop & Shop: Stores will stay open during regular hours on Thanksgiving.

Vons: Many stores are usually open 6 a.m. to midnight, if not 24 hours a day.

Walgreens: Stores are usually open on all holidays, but specific hours vary depending on the location. Most 24-hour stores should still remain open all day.

Whole Foods Market: All stores will be open this year, but customers are advised to check the website for specific hours closer to the actual date.

Now here’s a list of who will be closed on Thanksgiving for 2021.

Stores Closed on Thanksgiving

A.C. Moore

Aldi

Ashley Furniture

Barnes & Noble

Bath & Body Works

Bed, Bath and Beyond

Best Buy

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Bloomingdale’s

Burlington Coat Factory

Calvin Klein

Century 21

Costco

Crate and Barrel

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Forever 21

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

J.C. Penny’s

Kohl’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Petco

PetSmart

Publix

Sierra

Sur La Table

Target

TJ Maxx

T-Mobile

Trader Joe’s

White House Black Market

Walmart

It’s great to see so many stores get back to the traditions of the past and let employees enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday.

What are your thoughts, should stores be open or closed for Thanksgiving?

5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...