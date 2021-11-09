Where’s California Governor Gavin Newsom? Missing Now for 12 Days Since His ‘Booster’ Shot

California Governor Gavin Newsom has now not been seen for 12 days since last being seen taking his “Covid-19 Booster shot.”

The Governor had been on the warpath going after voters for daring to challenge him, and passing a ‘vaccine mandate’ for K-12 students. But now he’s missing.

The last time the Democrats Golden boy was seen, he was giving a lecture on getting your booster shots. Here’s the last post he made on social media.

Just a few days later, he’d canceled his trip to Glasgow for the now failed Climate Summit.

“California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday abruptly canceled his trip to the United Nations Climate Change Conference because of unspecified ‘family obligations,’ his spokeswoman said on October 29, according to the AP.

“Newsom was scheduled to attend the event next week in Glasgow, Scotland, to highlight his administration’s climate change actions,” the AP continued. “That includes a proposed ban on the sale of all new gas-powered cars in the state by 2035, a ban on all oil drilling by 2045 and outlawing the sale of new gas-powered lawn equipment by 2024 or whenever state regulators determine is feasible.”

“Newsom was to lead a California delegation that included his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and 14 other legislators and some of the state’s top environmental regulators,” the report added.

It was on October 27 that Newsom decided to follow up his Johnson & Johnson vaccine with a Moderna booster shot.

“I am choosing not to do J&J today not because I had any problems with J&J, in fact it went beautifully, but to make the point about the opportunity to mix and match,” Newsom said at the time.

Newsom was expected to be on TV to announce the state’s vaccination program for children ages 5 to 11, but his announcement ended up being emailed instead.

“Newsom submitted some prerecorded remarks to a transit conference earlier this week and his office announced some appointments to state agencies and boards,” the Epoch Times noted. “He also posted a photo on his Instagram account with his wife and four children, aged 5 to 12, dressed as pirates on Halloween.”

“Hope everyone had a safe, happy Halloween!!” the governor wrote in the post. The governor’s YouTube account also posted a Happy Diwali message, which may have been pre-recorded.

Newsom’s office has yet to respond for comment. What are your thoughts America?

