“Where Is Pete Buttigieg?” Ohio Residents Lash Out at Town Hall in East Palestine Officials Following Massive Spill and Train Derailment (VIDEO)

It has now been two weeks since Feb 3, 2023 when a Norfolk Southern train hauling carcinogenic chemicals derailed in the small town of East Palestine, Ohio.

The derailment sent plumes of dangerous gas into the atmosphere during a “controlled burn off and release” officials claimed.

The main chemical of record causing serious health problems and damages was vinyl chloride, used to make PVC piping.

Exposure to vinyl chloride is known to cause certain cancers, according to Cancer.gov.

Vinyl chloride exposure is associated with an increased risk of a rare form of liver cancer (hepatic angiosarcoma), as well as primary liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma), brain and lung cancers, lymphoma, and leukemia.

The officials of the small Ohio Town of around 5,000 people now known to the world as East Palestine held a town hall meeting on Wednesday night at the local high school gymnasium.

The topic was of course the recent train derailment and the mushroom cloud of toxic chemicals that was released by non-resident experts above them.

Meanwhile the person in our government in charge of situations like this, Mayor Pete, aka Pete Buttigieg, aka, The U.S. Transportation Secretary with ZERO Transportation experience is AWOL and missing.

Buttigieg still hasn’t mentioned the insane toxic spill which looks to be one of the worst in US history, but he did have time to complain about too many White men working in construction as we reported HERE at The DC Patriot.

The gymnasium was packed wall to wall with thousands of angry residents demanding answers.

One resident wanted to know where Pete Buttigieg was as toxic fumes have ruined their small town.

“Where’s Pete Buttigieg?” a town hall attendee shouted.

“I don’t know. Your guess is as good as me,” Mayor Trent Conway said. “Yesterday was the first time I heard anything from the White House.”

