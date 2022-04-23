What’s With the Strange Thing President Joe Biden Keeps Doing in Photo’s with America’s Military and Others?

As the mainstream media refuses to report on these odd anomalies and weird things the 46th President continues to do, we’ll keep posting and talking about them. The problem is they are so overwhelming we can’t keep up.

This was from a couple of weeks ago, and completely flew under our radar, and we’re sure it probably did yours as well.

As White House Correspondent for Breitbart News Charlie Spiering puts it, it doesn’t make any damn sense. But then again, this is the Democrats leader, so what else is new. Why does Joe Biden keep taking a knee in photos with the United States military?

“I’m incredibly pleased of the work she’s doing as First Lady with the Joining Forces effort she co-founded with Michelle Obama as vice president and now leads.”

While that gaffe was the main story to come out of the ceremony at first, a second one emerged shortly afterward. That’s the weird photo of Biden taking a knee, as was shared on Twitter:

“Unclear why Joe Biden keeps taking a knee in formal photos — but doing it in a photo with Navy sailors is bizarre.”

Unclear why Joe Biden keeps taking a knee in formal photos — but doing it in a photo with Navy sailors is bizarre pic.twitter.com/jhevJdLnSi — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 4, 2022

The president took a knee during a photo with the Seattle Storms team as he welcomed them to the White House to celebrate their WNBA championship.

[…]In July, Biden also took a knee while taking a photo with the Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House after celebrating their World Series victory.[…]Biden also took a knee during a photo with the family of a 94-year-old Korean War veteran after awarding him the Medal of Honor in May.

Why is Biden taking a knee in all these pictures, particularly when no one else is doing so?

We are a nation in pain right now, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us.



As President, I will help lead this conversation — and more importantly, I will listen, just as I did today visiting the site of last night's protests in Wilmington. pic.twitter.com/0h2ApbKT0C — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 31, 2020

