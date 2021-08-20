What’s Up with Joe Biden’s Camp David Photos?

It doesn’t take an episode of “Unsolved Mysteries” and the voice of the legendary Robert Stack for you to realize that something is really really wrong with the pictures of Joe Biden at Camp David.

The White House as you know by now posted a photo of Joe Biden at Camp David, where he was vacationing when the news exploded that Afghanistan was falling to the Taliban, and the United States military looked as confused as a toddler in a topless bar.

“This morning, the President and Vice President met with their national security team and senior officials to hear updates on the draw down of our civilian personnel in Afghanistan, evacuations of SIV applicants and other Afghan allies, and the ongoing security situation in Kabul.”

This morning, the President and Vice President met with their national security team and senior officials to hear updates on the draw down of our civilian personnel in Afghanistan, evacuations of SIV applicants and other Afghan allies, and the ongoing security situation in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/U7IpK3Hyj8 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 15, 2021

One of the first things that folks took aim at was the fact that security protocols were thrown to the wind. It showed both camera feeds from the CIA and Doha Station on the televisions.

“Heck of a job, White House communications shop. I figure you would want to crop out the teleconference screens labeled “CIA” and “Doha Station.” You panicking amateur idiots.” wrote Jim Geraghty, a Senior Political Correspondent for National Review.

Heck of a job, White House communications shop. I figure you would want to crop out the teleconference screens labeled "CIA" and "Doha Station." You panicking amateur idiots. https://t.co/ZFoICYYVwO — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 15, 2021

The video also looked eerily familiar of previous photo’s of Biden at Camp David just a day or two prior. Here’s a pic of the President speaking with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Here’s where it gets very strange. The new White House photo that they used on Sunday August 15, shows the clocks just twenty six minutes in difference from the clocks on August 14 when he spoke to Harris. As you can see Sunday morning shows 11:29 EST. He’s however in a different outfit.

By now you all know about the issues with the clocks. London and Moscow are three hours apart. Those two cities are two hours apart. So either the photo is not right, or the clocks at Camp David are wrong. Either way it’s alarming when you realize this guy is making decisions and has the keys to the nuclear football.

When you dig deeper like Kyle Becker of Becker News did, you can also see that Tehran shows a half-hour difference from Moscow, but in actuality it’s an hour and a half difference. So that’s also wrong.

JOE IS NOTY AT CAMP DAVID!



THE WHOLE TV IS PHOTOSHOPPED INTO THE OLD PICTURE!



The current time difference is 2 hours so this picture could not have been taken today. The whole TV is fake and this was not today. pic.twitter.com/Twzv4PmkpM — SCUBA MIKE🤿 (@SCUBA2024) August 16, 2021

“The current time difference is 2 hours so this picture could not have been taken today,” Scuba Mike weighed in. “The whole TV is fake and this was not today.” (This has not been confirmed, it is only Scuba Mike’s opinion.)

Whoa. He’s right. Currently, London and Moscow are only 2 hours apart but this shows them as 3!? Is this an old photo?! https://t.co/U7vrjrfnMf pic.twitter.com/Q385ClQdt6 — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) August 16, 2021

“Note the time in London and Moscow on the clocks. Clocks show 3 hour time difference. However, there is currently only a 2 hour difference. Before March, London and Moscow have a 3 hour time difference because of daylight savings. Is this a stock photo?” a user named Real Developments asked.

“Whoa. He’s right,” Justin Hart responded. “Currently, London and Moscow are only 2 hours apart but this shows them as 3!? Is this an old photo?!”

This is a fascinating story that needs looked into. Thank you to our friends at Becker News for contributing to this article. He’s got an even deeper dive and look into this over at Trending Politics.

