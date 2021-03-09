WHAT? Woman Notices Draft in Bathroom, Finds Hidden Apartment Behind Mirror in New York City

This is a story straight out of a creepy movie, but it’s too good to not report on it. A woman who noticed a draft in her bathroom has discovered an entire hidden apartment behind her mirror in New York City.

In a four part TikTok event, a woman discovered a hidden apartment behind her New York City bathroom mirror. We felt like repeating this again, it’s that insane.

The video starts off with Samantha Hartsoe noticing that her apartment is cold and had a unique draft that she tracked down to her bathroom mirror.

“You can see my hair blowing in the cold wind. The air is coming from the mirror. I realize the mirror moves; let me show you what I found,” she reveals at the end of the first episode.

As the videos continue, she begins to realize there is a hidden room. “There is a room back there.”

In the next video, you will see she takes the journey to the other side of the bathroom mirror, like a scene in a movie.

As she makes here way inward, she realizes it’s not just a room, but an entire hidden New York City apartment.

Part four shows a massive two story apartment that is vacant that she discovered, watch below.

The video series that she put together had millions of views, with the first part getting more than 10 million.

What are your thoughts? Would this creep you out?

