What is the Crazy Train Doing in The Ukraine? We Don’t Need WWIII

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi made a surprise trip to Kyiv leading a group of seven Democrats on a secret congressional delegation to Ukraine on Saturday. This is the first congressional delegation to the capital since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.



The 2022 Russian attack is actually an escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian war which began following the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity, which caused Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War II.

Pelosi is the highest-ranking U.S. government official to visit the country. The delegation also included fellow Democrats, Representatives Jim McGovern and Bill Keating of Massachusetts, Representatives Barbara Lee and Adam Schiff of California, Representative Gregory Meeks of New York and Colorado Representative Jason Crown.



Two Republicans, Indiana Representative Victoria Spartz and Senator Steve Daines, visited the besieged European nation in April, although their trip was not officially organized.



The lawmakers met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy for several hours, and also walked the streets of Kyiv, according to a video posted to Zelenskyy’s official Twitter account. Zelensky said on Twitter, “Meeting with the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives in Kyiv. The United States is a leader in Ukraine’s strong support in the fight against Russian aggression. Thank you for helping to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state!”



Pelosi and her delegation met with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in person to discuss the U.S. efforts to support Ukraine’s defense.



Pelosi said in a statement, “Our delegation traveled to Kyiv to send an unmistakable and resound message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine.



A joint statement from the Democrats said, “Our meeting with President Zelenskyy began with him thanking the U.S. for the substantial assistance that we have provided. He conveyed the clear need for continued security, economic and humanitarian assistance from the U.S. to address the devastating human toll taken on the Ukrainian people by Putin’s diabolic invasion, and our delegation proudly delivered the message that additional American support is on the way, as we work to transform President Biden’s strong funding request into a legislative package.”



Pelosi’s trip comes days after President Joe Biden asked Congress for $33 billion more in military and economic aid for Ukraine for the next five months. The request cleared the House on Thursday and went to Biden for his expected signature. This package would provide more weapons, as well as food, medicine, and money for essential government services. Congress previously approved $13.6 billion in aid as part of the 2022 fiscal year appropriations package.



It is such a shame that our government will spend these billions of dollars for the Ukrainian people and their border, but will not spend the much less amount on the U.S. southern border to protect its own citizens. Now we realize what the Biden administration thinks of all of our working American people who are paying for the Ukrainian’s safety, but can’t get protection for themselves.



Pelosi was also expected to travel to Poland and meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda to thank the country for their “dedication and humanitarian efforts’ before returning to the United States.



Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited Ukraine and met with Zelensky on April 24. Several heads of state, most prominently British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have also visited the country since Russia invaded.



President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have not traveled to Ukraine, citing security risks.

