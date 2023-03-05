What Happens to Your Body if You Drink Beer Every Day?

Now we’re sure in this stressful dumbed down version of America ran by Joe Biden, you’re stressed, and a cold beer sounds amazing at the end of a long work day.

But what happens to your body if you drink beer every single day?

According to Statista, in 2021 the United States beer industry had nearly $110 billion in revenue, on average consumers drank about 68 liters (18 gallons) of beer per year.

Compared to other alcoholic beverages, beer is easy to come by in stores due to its low alcohol by volume (ABV), and many beers are even under 5% ABV, making them sellable in most grocery stores and convenient stores even with the strictest of beer and liquor laws.

However, whole the ABV numbers look good, it might be important to know how much is too much. We find that last sentence blasphemous, but we’ll play along anyway.

Nutrition Information of Beer

According to the USDA, one 12-ounce can (355 mL) of regular beer contains:

Calories: 153

153 Protein: 2 g

2 g Total fat: 0 g

0 g Carbohydrates: 13 g

13 g Fiber: 0 g

0 g Sugars: 0 g

0 g Alcohol: 14 g

14 g Niacin: 2 mg

2 mg Riboflavin: <1 mg

<1 mg Choline: 36 mg

36 mg Folate: 21 mcg

21 mcg Magnesium : 21 mg

: 21 mg Phosphorus : 50 mg

: 50 mg Selenium : 2 mcg

: 2 mcg Vitamin B12: <1 mcg

Drinking beer is also linked to increased bone mineral density for both men and women, and the consumption of one beer per week has been associated with a lower risk of hip fracture. Well that’s a positive start to this conversation!

According to one expert however, beer can have an affect on your brain’s long-term health.

“The alcohol in beer can affect the brain so that reflexes are slowed down, and [your] balance, memory and sleep may be impaired,” says Kimberly Gomer M.S., RD, LDN.

Another negative of beer is it slows down the weight loss process if you’re trying to lose weight. Well that’s a no brainer, and not really news. Everyone knows at this point that carbs are the reason we’re all pudgy.

“The liver’s job is to filter circulating blood and destroys toxic substances, including alcohol,” she says. “The liver can handle a certain amount of alcohol, but as a person continues to drink, it can become stressed to the point of causing permanent damage.”

Alcohol can also cause digestive issues they claim.

“Alcohol is first broken down in the stomach, promoting an increase in digestive juices,” says Gomer. “Alcohol also irritates the small intestine and colon where it is further broken down and absorbed, and it also can affect the normal speed that food moves through them, which may result in abdominal pain, bloating and diarrhea.”

But here’s the bottom line, and we didn’t consult Stone Cold Steve Austin on this.

Beer is among the most popular of all alcoholic drinks in the United States and the World.

Binge drinking and heavy drinking, can negatively impact your health. That should be common sense, right? The real question is do the benefits outweigh the risks?

Moderation is the key, but once in awhile, it’s probably okay to howl at the moon and enjoy life. Just don’t do it nightly!

Thanks to our friends at EatingWell.com for contributing to this report.

