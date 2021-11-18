WHAT? Female Rocker Apologizes After Urinating on a Fan: ‘I Apologize to Them and Want Them to Know That I didn’t Mean to Hurt Them’

In a story that we hope you haven’t heard about, a female rocker is apologizing for urinating on a fan at a recent concert.

Sophia Urista, the front woman for the rock group Brass Against, has apologized for urinating on a fan during her performance last Thursday night..

The 36-year-old rocker was performing a cover of Rage Against the Machine’s “Wake Up” at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona, Florida, where she informed the crowd she had to pee.

“I gotta pee, and I can’t make it to the bathroom. So we might as well make a show out of it.”

She then enticed a male fan to come on stage and lie down, and then proceeded to squat over his face and urinate on him.

The Miami Herald reported that “After finishing, Urista pulls up her trousers, walks away from the man and yells, ‘Security, get him the [bleep] out of here!’”

Prior to her golden moment, you see what I did there, Urista reportedly said, “Get my man with the can on his head ready, ’cause we’re going to bring him onstage and I’ma p*** in this mother******’s mouth,” according to the Independent.

A complaint was filed on the Facebook account of the Daytona Beach Police Department.

The police told the person to file a police report. Daytona Beach Police spokesman Messod Bendayan said, “I did get one like that and I told her to file a report and she did.”

Bendayan told the Miami Herald on Monday, “No incident report was created because we didn’t actually speak to the reporting party. She spoke to a county dispatcher initially. We tried calling her back twice and received no response. Beyond that, we’re not giving any further comment on this matter.

Rockville producer Danny Wimmer denounced Urista’s act, saying, “We do not condone the inappropriate behavior that was displayed and have addressed this directly with the band, as well as other artists to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again.”

Urista issued the following apology on her Instagram:

“I have always pushed the limits in music and on stage. That night, I pushed the limits too far. I love my family, the band, and the fans more than anything and I know that some were hurt or offended by what I did. I apologize to them and want them to know that I didn’t mean to hurt them. I am not a shock artist. I always want to put the music first. I’m grateful for all of your continued love and support.“

The band issued the following apology on Twitter:

We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville. Sophia got carried away. That's not something the rest of us expected, and it's not something you'll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona. — Brass Against (@BrassAgainst) November 13, 2021

