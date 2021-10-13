WHAT? Fauci Falsely Claims That Illegal Immigrants Aren’t Contributing To Covid Spread (VIDEO)

Last week, the lovely Dr. Fauci falsely claimed that illegal immigrants coming across the southern border were not causing Covid outbreaks in the United States, even though high numbers of illegals are testing positive for Covid-19.

“The problem is within our own country,” Fauci told fake news Jake Tapper. “Certainly immigrants can get infected but they’re not the driving force of this,” he added.

Fauci then pulled dodge the next question like he was playing dodge ball, refusing to go down. The question of course asked of about a government order that would allow immigration officials to expel migrants more quickly due to the pandemic.

Fauci claimed he “wasn’t familiar with the intricacies of that rule.” He added that “focusing on immigrants, expelling them, is not the solution to an outbreak.”

Fauci on Title 42: “Focusing on immigrants, expelling them… is not the solution to an outbreak” pic.twitter.com/jltZlYXslr — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 3, 2021

Here’s more from the Daily Caller on the rate of Covid-positive migrants coming across the southern border:

“In March, more than 170,000 migrants crossed the border -many coming from countries with high infection rates – but according to The New York Times, Border Patrol wasn’t conducting tests for coronavirus except in cases where migrants showed obvious symptoms.

The Texas border city of McAllen stated that more than 7,000 COVID-positive migrants had been released into their community.”

How insane is this guy America? Comment below!

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...