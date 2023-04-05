What Ever Happened to the “OK Boomer” Girl?

Despite having an online presence since 2017, Neekolul, whose real name is Nicole, became a massive internet sensation almost overnight after posting her “Oki Doki Boomer” video to Twitter and TikTok, gaining over 22 million views in a matter of weeks.
Since then, Neeko’s been meticulously planning the next steps of her career as a Twitch streamer and influencer while making the most of her explosive success.
She became famous with the Okie Dokie Boomer song she danced to, attracting a ton of Simps, and a large following her profile.
She stood up for those who followed her and donated millions with “Girls deserve to be worshipped” and “You’re a King if you’re not afraid to Simp.”
She took heavy criticism when she posted a video of her new $2 million apartment while supporting Bernie Sanders and even dancing in a “Tax the Rich” AOC sweatshirt.
“I think when people mean like tax the rich, I think at the end of the day they mean like billionaires and people that have unfathomable amounts of wealth.”
Check out this video below to see how she’s became a name in gaming as a gamer and content creator. She may never shake the “OK Boomer Girl” stigma, but she continues to amass a large following. She has her 400,000 Twitch followers and over 1 million TikTok followers.
WATCH:
