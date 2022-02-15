WHAT?!? Child Molester Called RTK ‘Rape, Torture, Kill’, RELEASED From California Mental Hospital, Calls Victim’s Mother!

How is it possible that a monster like this gets out of a Mental Hospital? That’s what many are wondering as we report this story. The man who claimed he has killed three boys, and molested more than 200 others, was released with no parole monitoring system and is not required to register as a sex offender which means he is now free to move around.

The man, Cary Jay Smith, 61, was convicted of a misdemeanor sexual offense involving a child and had to register as a sex offender in 1985, however that requirement expired and he was removed from the sex offender registry by the state of California in 2005.

Smith has repeatedly testified to having fantasies about raping and killing young boys and said he likes to be referred to as “RTK” which stands for “rape, torture, kill.”

He also claimed to have killed three boys and molested more than 200 others.

Smith was admitted to a psychiatric facility in 1999 after his wife came forward and showed authorities a letter Smith wrote describing sex acts (rape) he wanted to perform on a 7-year-old boy who lived in his Costa Mesa, California neighborhood.

In 2020, he was shockingly released from a California psychiatric facility after more than 20 years of incarceration.

However it didn’t take long for Smith to get arrested again, as he’s now in hot water after being arrested by Phoenix Police. Police arrested Smith in Phoenix on Wednesday after he used Facebook to contact the mother of one of his victims.

A convicted sex offender from California has been arrested in Phoenix after failing to register his Facebook and email accounts as required. The man has made national headlines, going by the name “Mr. RTK,” which means “rape, torture, and kill.”

Police arrested Cary Jay Smith, 61, Wednesday after he allegedly used social media to contact the mom of a 7-year-old boy he reportedly victimized. Officers found him at an apartment near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road.

“I didn’t respond, I just let him be. Hoping he would keep doing it. I notified the attorneys out here,” Lynn Rinner, the mother of that 7-year-boy said.

Rinner said Smith stalked her son. She attended every hearing, hoping to keep him out of the community. The case dates back to 1999. He was released from that California psychiatric facility back in 2020. A controversial decision Rinner fought.

“It’s frustrating that he’s never been criminally convicted of anything and he more than deserves it. But the system has kept a back door approach to keep him locked up,” she said.

Court documents say Smith admitted contacting the woman several times and sending her messages saying he was “back around.” Smith told investigators he was upset about what the mother had said about him online and “he wanted her to think he was back in California” to scare her.

