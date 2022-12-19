What Are the Top 10 Christmas Songs of All Time? We’ve Got Them Inside! #MerryChristmas

Christmas is a time for celebration and joy, and there are few things that can spread cheer and get people into the holiday spirit quite like a classic Christmas song. Over the years, many Christmas songs have become holiday staples, and it can be tough to narrow down a list of the very best. Here are ten of the greatest Christmas songs of all time:

“White Christmas” – Bing Crosby

Written by Irving Berlin and first performed by Bing Crosby in 1942, “White Christmas” has become one of the most popular and enduring Christmas songs of all time. With its dreamy, nostalgiciac lyrics and Crosby’s smooth, crooning voice, it’s no wonder that this song has been covered by countless artists over the years.

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” – Brenda Lee

Released in 1958, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” is a upbeat and energetic holiday tune that’s sure to get you moving. Sung by the talented young Brenda Lee, the song has become a holiday classic that’s beloved by people of all ages.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” – Gene Autry

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” is a holiday classic that has been enjoyed by children and adults alike for generations. The story of Rudolph and his shiny red nose has become a beloved holiday tradition, and Gene Autry’s rendition of the song is one of the most popular versions.

“Frosty the Snowman” – Gene Autry

Another holiday classic, “Frosty the Snowman” is a fun and playful tune that’s perfect for getting into the holiday spirit. Gene Autry’s version of the song is particularly catchy and has become a holiday staple for many families.

“Jingle Bell Rock” – Bobby Helms

Released in 1957, “Jingle Bell Rock” is a upbeat and energetic holiday tune that’s perfect for getting people in the mood to celebrate. Sung by Bobby Helms, the song has become a holiday classic that’s enjoyed by people of all ages.

“Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” – Jackson 5

“Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” is a holiday classic that’s been enjoyed by children and adults alike for generations. The Jackson 5’s upbeat and energetic version of the song is particularly catchy and is sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

“Holly Jolly Christmas” – Burl Ives

Released in 1965, “Holly Jolly Christmas” is a joyful and upbeat holiday tune that’s perfect for spreading cheer and getting people into the holiday spirit. Sung by the talented Burl Ives, the song has become a holiday classic that’s enjoyed by people of all ages.

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” – Frank Sinatra

Originally written for the 1944 film “Meet Me in St. Louis,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” has become one of the most popular and enduring holiday songs of all time. Frank Sinatra’s version of the song is particularly beautiful and is sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” – Mariah Carey

Released in 1994, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has become one of the most popular and enduring holiday songs of all time. With its upbeat and catchy melody, Mariah Carey’s holiday hit has become a holiday staple for many families.

“The Christmas Song” – Nat King Cole

Written by Mel Tormé and Robert Wells and first recorded by Nat King Cole in 1946, “The Christmas Song” (also known as Merry Christmas to You) was an instant hit. The 1953 rerelease of “The Christmas Song” included, for the first time, a full orchestra, conducted by Nelson Riddle. The song was originally released in 1946 by the Nat King Cole Trio and rereleased “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You)” in the same year, this time accompanied by a string chorus conducted by Charles Grean. The song would go on to be rereleased once more in 1961 in stereophonic.

