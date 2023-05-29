WHAT!? 3-Year-Old Toddler Shoots Two People, Including a Murder Suspect in Indiana

On the evening of May 18, an alarming incident took place in Lafayette, Indiana, as reported by local news sources and confirmed by the Lafayette Police Department. A 3-year-old child accidentally accessed a firearm and unintentionally shot two individuals.

Around 8:30 p.m. that night, the authorities were notified after the victims, a 21-year-old woman identified as the child’s mother from Gary, Indiana, and a 23-year-old male acquaintance, arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The shooting occurred at a residence on Mount Court in the 3000 block, near the intersection of U.S. 231 and Teal Road. It was discovered that the toddler had somehow obtained possession of a firearm and discharged a single round, resulting in injuries to both victims.

Surprisingly, it was later revealed that one of the wounded individuals was a wanted murder suspect. The Lafayette Police Department identified the man as Trayshaun Smith, a 23-year-old resident of Lafayette. Smith had an active murder warrant issued by Cook County, Illinois. Authorities from Lafayette and Illinois are collaborating on the murder investigation.

Thankfully, the injuries sustained by the victims were not life-threatening, as reported by WXIN. However, this distressing incident adds to a worrisome pattern in Lafayette, where a total of six shootings occurred within a week, according to the Lafayette Journal & Courier.

Lafayette, home to approximately 70,000 residents, is located approximately 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. McClatchy News reached out to the Lafayette Police Department for more information, but no immediate response has been received.

As the community grapples with the aftermath of this incident, it serves as a stark reminder to both authorities and residents about the crucial importance of firearm safety, especially in the presence of young children.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM – Invest in Gold and Silver Today from GoldCo!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

