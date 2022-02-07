We’re Not Letting This Go: Hypocrite California Governor Gavin Newsom Caught Maskless in Stadium, Mainstream Media STILL Refuses to Report On It

Gavin Newsom was caught last weekend massless with his billionaire friends at the San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams game, and of course the mainstream media is silent about it.

That’s right, your kids are being masked California, but these tyrants don’t care. Its rules for you, not for them.

When confronted the greasy politician claimed it was only “for a few moments” because it was for a picture. You know, the same thing they’d cancel culture a conservative celebrity or athlete over.

But wait, there’s more. The Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and San Francisco Mayor London Breed also weren’t wearing masks, but they’ve got a great excuse. According to Garcetti, he was “holding his breath” for the photos. Now they’re just claiming your stupid California, and you can’t do anything about it.

Gavin Newsom unmasked in a packed stadium while the state of CA still has emergency orders in place for Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/PUAZoYoql3 — Tomas Morales 🇺🇸 (@TomasMorales_iv) January 31, 2022

