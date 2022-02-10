‘We’re Done Wearing Masks!’ Washington State Students Launch Revolt and Walkouts Statewide

Students in high schools across Washington State have had enough of the tyrannical mask mandates, and they’re revolting back.

“We’re done wearing masks,” students said as they walked out of class and into the parking lot at Washougal High School.

At Ridgefield High School, parents and others cheered as students walked off campus.

“We’ve reached out to people like Jay Inslee and our state Superintendent (Chris) Reykdal. We haven’t heard anything back, and with us being kicked out, it’ll just give us even more motivation to send them more stuff,” student Drew Harteloo told the Columbian.

Other students echoed the sentiments of Harteloo’s thoughts.

“Masks suck,” one student said. “We just want our rights back to make our own choices,” said another.

Republican congressional candidate Joe Kent gladly endorsed the protests.

“I am proud to stand with the young leaders at Washougal high school showing us how to peacefully take a stand against the mindless tyranny of mask mandates” he wrote on Twitter.

Watch the walkout below.

