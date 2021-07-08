“We’re Coming For Your Children”; Choir Of Gay Men Sing Horrific Message To Parents in America (VIDEO)

This is probably one of the most disturbing articles I’ve ever had to write. Mainly because the entire premise of it goes against my beliefs as a Christian, but just the nature of targeting children is disgusting in its own right.

Targeting children sexually is wrong, at any level. This is utterly repulsive.

Do you remember back when targeting children for almost anything was frowned upon, and would literally be supported unanimously on all fronts? Well those days in America are over.

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus, which was not shockingly established back in 1975, released a song in which they now claim they are “coming” for our “children.”

“The verses in the song directly mock the fears of parents who attempt to keep their children away from media that pushes an LGBTQ agenda, claiming that families will not be able to protect their little ones from gay propaganda,” The Daily Wire reports.

Here are some of the creepy and frightening lyrics:

You say we all lead lives you don’t respect. But you’re just frightened. You think that we’ll corrupt your kids if our agenda goes unchecked. Funny, just this once, you’re correct.

We’ll convert your children – happens bit by bit, quietly and subtly and you will barely notice it…

Just like you’re worried, they’ll change their group of friends, you won’t approve of where they go at night. And you’ll be disgusted when they start learning things online that you kept far from their sight…

We’ll convert your children – Yes we will! – reaching one and all, there’s really no escaping it, cause even grandma likes RuPaul…

The world’s getting kinder, Gen Z’s gayer than Grindr…We’re coming for them. We’re coming for your children…The gay agenda is coming home. The gay agenda is here.

I mean we have all seen society in a downhill spiral, the idiocy of the “Drag Queen Story Hour” at public libraries indoctrinating our children and trying to normalize a lifestyle that’s less than 2% of the United States population. We’ve seen them doing despicable sexual acts at “pride” parades and events around America when children were in attendance. But this, this is different.

Disney is even focusing on gay characters in shows like “Doc McStuffins,” where the story adds,

“The rise of gender-diverse representation isn’t a coincidence. Shows created and run by queer women, trans, and nonbinary showrunners are largely responsible for the influx of nonbinary and trans characters in kids’ animation.”

They want to normalize pedophilia, they want to normalize sexual attacks on children, and they want you to be okay with it. This isn’t okay, and Christians and Conservatives in America need to start standing up and stepping up in a big big way.

5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...