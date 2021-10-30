WELCOME TO THE METAVERSE: CEO ZUCKERBERG ANNOUNCES FACEBOOK’S NEW NAME

CEO Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, Inc. announced Thursday that he is re-christening his company name to Meta Platforms, Incorporated. Zuckerberg and Facebook are under continual mounting controversies for his beleaguered tech firm.​

Zuckerberg said Thursday that he sees the future of the internet as evolving on the so-called “metaverse.”



“The metaverse is the next frontier. From now on we’re going to be metaverse-first, not Facebook-first,” Zuckerberg said in his presentation at Facebook’s Connect conference, held virtually Thursday.



He is decoupling its corporate identity from the eponymous social network mired in toxic content, and highlighting a shift to an emerging computing platform focused on virtual reality.

The metaverse, a three-dimensional digital world created by augmented and virtual reality products and services, will be “the successor to the mobile internet,” Zuckerberg said during his keynote speech. The chief executive demonstrated some of the experiences he said will soon be available in the digital realm — including connecting with friends and family, gaming, working out and even working remotely via a digital avatar and VR hardware.

“We’re now looking at and reporting on our business as two different segments, one for our family of apps and one for work on future platforms, and as part of this, it is time for us to adopt a new company brand to encompass everything that we do to reflect who we are and what we hope to build,” he said.



“I am proud to announce that starting today, our company is now Meta,” Zuckerberg added.

