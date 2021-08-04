WEAKLING: Arkansas Governor Says He Regrets Signing Mask Ban Into Law, Wants to Circle Back

The weak and spineless Arkansas governor is at it again, as Asa Hutchinson is whining about not being able to lockdown and mask his state as coronavirus cases are on the rise.

That’s right, Arkansas has over 3 million people in the state, and around 1,250 in the hospital with COVID issues. Arkansas is also a very unhealthy state, so this is a given. However peoples feelings do not trump the rights of the citizens of the state.

The Governor who’s been weak on everything, and locked his state down for almost a year in 2020, is now saying he wants to do it again.

He said during a media briefing on Tuesday that he signed the bill because cases were at a “very low point.”

“I knew that it would be overridden by the legislature if I didn’t sign it,” he said. “I had already eliminated our statewide mask mandate.”

Now that cases have increased as Summer vacations and people are back to normal life, he wants to get back to being a dictator. However he won’t discuss the fact that RSV, allergies, colds, sinuses, among other things are roaring back in the name of Covid. What did these so called geniuses who trust the science think was going to happen when you close gyms, lock people down, and basically weaken and destroy their immune systems for 18 months? We hate to break it to you, but all of these issues America is seeing aren’t Covid and the Flu didn’t just disappear. If you believe that you’re a complete moron, or maybe the Governor of Arkansas.

Hutchinson, a RINO (Republican in Name Only) said now that cases are increasing in Arkansas, he wishes the ban “had not become law.” He said that there are only two ways to change the law—either the state legislature could amend it, or it could be ruled unconstitutional in the courts. He said he would prefer for the legislature to change the law to limit confusion.

“If it’s up to the courts, and the courts strike down that law as unconstitutional, that could mean we could have counties and cities all doing their thing,” he said. “That would be confusing. It would be bad for business. It would be bad for the public understanding and our concentration on vaccinations.”

Wait a minute, so you want to be in control, is that what you’re saying Asa?

He also called on students who are able to get vaccinated to do so.

“They need to get vaccinated, he said. “Parents can make the choice, the students could make the choice to get vaccinated.”

So you want the Demographic who doesn’t get the virus, doesn’t spread it, and if they do get it beats it with a 99.99999999% survival rate to get a vaccine with a 95% chance of helping with the virus, but now the science says you can still get Covid with the vaccines and many are? Did I cover all of that for everyone at home that’s keeping score of this stupidity?

I know what you’re thinking, but Matt, it makes the virus not hurt you as much. I know people that got the vaccine on Vents folks, that’s complete and utter, ____________ you fill in the blank for me.

Hutchinson has previously shown support for the COVID-19 vaccine. In July, he called out “resistance and obstinance” among conservatives.

“There shouldn’t be a partisan divide, first of all. But, clearly, conservative is more hesitant about government authority. That’s just the nature of it. And so, I think in the Southern states and some rural states, you have that more conservative approach, skepticism about government,” he said on CNN.

Of course he gave an interview to CNN about getting vaccinated, why wouldn’t he?

I personally believe that children under the age of 18 should not be wearing masks, mainly for mental and psychological clarity. They need to see smiles, and facial expressions, it’s criminal to do this to children any longer in Arkansas and America.

Arkansans are fed up, and they are planning rallies all across the state. I’ll be there with my good friend Nathan Hughes helping to lead the charge. Enough is Enough America!

