Weak and Pathetic RINO Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson Attacks Trump, Says He Will Consider a Run for President Against Trump for Nomination (VIDEO)

Asa Hutchinson has been a Never Trumper from the get go, in fact the weasel and on his way out of office Arkansas governor even backed Little Marco Rubio for President against Trump in 2016.

However the soon to be former Arkansas Governor who will be replaced by Sarah Huckabee Sanders soon, went on CNN and said he was considering running for President in 2024.

He also said he was eyeing January for when he was going to decide to run or not for President against Donald Trump.

“We know the chaos that comes with him. And that’s really not the kind of leadership that’s good for America and really the future of our party.”

JUST IN: AR Gov. @AsaHutchinson tells @CNN he's "absolutely" a GOP alternative to Trump in 2024: "We know the chaos that comes with him. And that's really not the kind of leadership that's good for America and really the future of our party." pic.twitter.com/lUihRo4d7S — CNN This Morning (@CNNThisMorning) November 17, 2022

Asa Hutchinson: “A successful candidate is someone who addresses the problems that faces America. As you mentioned I was in Iowa yesterday and people are concerned about the rising cost, the excessive government spending and they want their lives back, their freedoms back and that’s the Republican message. And this last midterm election was not a rejection of our ideas it was a rejection of specific candidates that was not focused on the problems of Americans. And so that’s the candidates, that’s the ones that can win, I agree with the vice President there is going to be a number of alternatives in 2024 to the former Presidents announcements.”

Are you potentially one of those alternatives?

Asa Hutchinson: “Absolutely. I’m looking at it, looking at it very seriously, uh after the midterm elections its more intense and it’s an accelerated review and after going to Iowa I’m encouraged that a Governor who has actually solved problems, who has a conservative common sense approach can draw support and can be a good alternative. So, I’m encouraged by it probably looking at January as a decision point.”

Trump previously hammered Asa Hutchinson for vetoing a bill that would ban the chemical castration of children, and stop the choosing of genders for those under the age of 18. Not wanting to ban that isn’t a conservative value as Asa claims to be. He’s a Democrat with an R on his chest as Arkansans have claimed for years.

President Trump on Thursday ripped Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) for vetoing a bill that banned chemical castration of children.

“Asa Hutchinson, the lightweight RINO Governor of Arkansas, just vetoed a Bill that banned the CHEMICAL CASTRATION OF CHILDREN.” Trump said.

“”Bye-bye Asa,” that’s the end of him! Fortunately for the Great State of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders will do a fantastic job as your next Governor!”

