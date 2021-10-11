“We Will Not Be Silenced” Parents Respond to Frightening DOJ Memo Targeting Them

As you know by now, a memo sent out by the jaded Attorney General Merrick Garland is now targeting parents who stand up to draconian school boards, teachers, and teachers unions. It’s absolutely sickening the tyranny we’re seeing from the Biden Regime.

The Department of Justice now says they have instructed the FBI and U.S. Attorneys to coordinate with state and local authorities about a growing threat of angry parents at school board meetings within 30 days.

The biggest jump in American history for homicides in United States history, and what are the tyrants at the Department of Justice concerned with? American parents who are tired of the liberal indoctrination of our children, which is leading to the downfall of America and socialism to take a foothold in our society.

“While spirited debate about policy matters is protected under our Constitution, that protection does not extend to threats of violence or efforts to intimidate individuals based on their views,” Garland wrote.

“In the coming days, the Department will announce a series of measures designed to address the rise in criminal conduct directed toward school personnel,” the Attorney General announced.

The federal action comes in response to a plea from the National School Board Association who sent a letter to the Department of Justice last week.

“America’s public schools and its education leaders are under an immediate threat,” reads the letter signed by NSBA officials. “The National School Boards Association respectfully asks for federal law enforcement and other assistance to deal with the growing number of threats of violence and acts of intimidation occurring across the nation.”

United States Senator Josh Hawley from Missouri condemned the action by the Justice Department as he blasted Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco during congressional testimony and hearings last Tuesday. He also accused the Biden Administration of “weaponizing” the DOJ against concerned parents and alleged such interference with local school board meetings is unprecedented.

One non-profit organization leading the fight against the teaching of CRT (Critical Race Theory) in public schools, Parents Defending Education, released the following statement in response to the tyrannical DOJ memo.

“It is shameful that activists are weaponizing the US Department of Justice against parents. This is a coordinated attempt to intimidate dissenting voices in the debates surrounding America’s underperforming K-12 education – and it will not succeed. We will not be silenced.”

What are your thoughts America, tired of this nonsense? Comment below!

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...