‘WE RESPECT HIS RIGHT!’ STATE FARM STANDS FIRM BEHIND AARON RODGERS

State Farm is standing by Aaron Rodgers as other sponsors cowered to the the media push against him for not getting the Covid-19 jab.

We encourage vaccinations, but respect everyone’s right to make a choice based on their personal circumstances,” a State Farm spokesperson said today via a statement to USA Today.

One of Aaron Rodgers sponsors, Prevea Health, didn’t like his stance on the vaccine, and dropped Rodgers. However State Farm is standing by him.

“I wonder what State Farm thinks of the Aaron Rodgers interview,” Florio tweeted Friday in response to Rodgers calling out the woke.

Get ready for it….what @ProFootballTalk is trying to suggest here is that they should stop their sponsorship. Florio isn't there yet but he clearly is taking this angle. Others will follow. All because Rodgers made a personal decision on his own health. Smh.

“We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view,” State Farm’s statement continued. “We recognize our customers, employees, agents and brand ambassadors come from all walks of life, with differing viewpoints on many issues.

“Aaron Rodgers has been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade.”

