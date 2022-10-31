‘We Build the Wall’ Leader Tim Shea Convicted by Obama Judge in New York City on 3 Charges

An Obama appointed federal judge in New York City has slammed the gavel on the “We Build the Wall” founder as the Department of Justice has made it their mission to go after those involved in this project to try to help build a wall along the southern border.

Timothy Shea, the founder of the group that included pardoned Steve Bannon, among others who the DOJ targeted before Trump pardoned Bannon on the eve of his last day in office, has been convicted.

The Colorado businessman was charged that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward the wall.

Timothy Shea didn’t have a chance, here’s what we know.

FOX News in Colorado reported:

A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall.

Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan. 31.

Another jury deadlocked on charges in the spring after 11 jurors wrote a note to the judge to say one juror had accused the others of being politically biased and suggesting the trial should be held in the South.

This is the fourth member from the We Build the Wall group of patriots indicted by the Southern District of New York (SDNY) DOJ. These We Build the Wall members raised money and on their own, built four miles of wall on the Southern border.

The attorneys at the SDNY are not located on the Southern US border and they likely are more upset about the wall being built than anything.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Obama appointed federal judge Analisa Torres wouldn’t allow documents that were included in the previous trial to be shared. These documents according to TGP exonerate Shea of any wrongdoing. The judge also wouldn’t allow certain witnesses who could corroborate the work that Shea did.

