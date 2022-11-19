Waukesha Christmas Parade Massacrer Sentenced to Over 700 Years and 6 Life Sentences After Killing 6 and Horrifically Wounding Dozens More

On October 26, 2022, Darrell Brooks was found guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide for driving his SUV into a crowd of Christmas parade attendees in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on November 21, 2021, killing six people and wounding dozens more.

Brooks, 40, was also convicted of 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, six counts of fatal hit and run, two counts of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.

Prosecutors said in closing arguments he intentionally drove through the crowd reaching speeds of approximately 30 miles per hour, ploughing through 68 different people. Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper said during the trial, “How can you hit one and keep going” How can you hit two and keep going?”

Brooks sentencing was November 16, where Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced Brooks to six consecutive life sentences for first-degree intentional homicide. There is no change of parole for the cold-blooded murders of Tamara Durand, William Hospel, Jane Kulich, Leanna Owen, Jackson Sparks, and Virginia Sorenson.

Although unnecessary for practical reasons, but absolutely need for what Brooks did to the other victims, Judge Dorow added 17.5 years for each of the 61 accounts of first-degree reckless endangering safety. That added 762 years to the six life sentences. She also issued 25-year sentences (15 years behind bars plus ten years of extended supervision) on counts 68 through 73. Those were slated to run concurrent to the six life sentences.

The judge then sentenced Brooks to serve six years (three behind bars plus three years of extended supervision) on counts 74 and 75. They will run consecutive to all other counts but concurrent to each other, the judge said.

Finally, Judge Dorow sentenced Brooks to 9 months behind bars, again consecutive to any other sentence, for battery. That charge, the 76th and final count, was connected to an attack on his onetime girlfriend Erika Patterson. The judge agreed with prosecutors that Brooks became enraged during an altercation involving Patterson and went on to mow down seven blocks of parade-goers on the aforementioned date.

Brooks’ trial has been marked by his unusual decision to represent himself in court and his persistent disruptions throughout the trial, as he spoke over prosecutors and the judge, asking vague questions, as well as challenging the court’s jurisdiction and declaring “Darrell Brooks” was not his name.

Judge Dorow repeatedly had to have Brooks removed from court for his outbursts and placed him in a nearby courtroom where he could communicate via a monitor and microphone, which was most often muted.

There is no death penalty in Wisconsin, and what a waste of taxpayer’s money. Brooks’ deadly rampage will result in this awful excuse of ahuman being to die in prison. This is the result of a reprehensible murderer who will disappear into the prison system. He will never make headlines again. He won’t prevail on appeal and his name will be forgotten. The next time anyone should read his name, is when we’re informed that Brooks has died prison.

