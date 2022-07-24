Watchdog Group Files Massive Lawsuit Against Department of Justice for Hiding Information and Refusing to Comply with Court Orders

On July 18, Protect the Public’s Trust (PPT), a government ethics watchdog, announced a federal transparency lawsuit against the Department of Justice (DOJ). PPT accused the department of hiding information in its refusal to comply with requests for records regarding waivers to federal ethics laws and potential conflicts for bias or conflicts of interest among several officials with respect to high-profile cases, such as the Hunter Biden and Durham investigations, including an upcoming Supreme Court case that could affect affirmative action in higher education.

Just the News has reported that in June 2021, PPT filed a Freedom Information Act (FOIA) request to the DOJ in order to obtain records from the agency’s Justice Management Division. It has now been over a year and the department has not bothered to inform PPT whether or not it will comply with their request.

The report also says, “The Biden administrations has filled some of the highest ranks of DOJ with officials who have been criticized for possible bias or potential conflicts of interest in high-profile cases,” PPT went on to claim in a press release, going on to cite several media reports and public documents.

“The high-profile cases include the reported federal financial crimes investigation of Hunter Biden and Special Counsel John Durham’s probe into the origins of the discredited Trump-Russia collusion investigation,” Just the News reported.

“The President appointed Nicholas McQuaid as Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Criminal Division. Just prior to the administration taking power, a former colleague of McQuaid, with whom McQuaid jointly represented at least one client, was hired by Hunter Biden, who is reportedly ‘under investigation for possible tax and money laundering activities, with a potential counterintelligence component,'” according to a statement from PPT.

Susan Hennessey was appointed General Counsel in the national security division at the DOJ in the face of accusations of potential conflicts and political bias. Prior to joining the DOJ, Hennessey slammed the Durham investigation, a probe that revealed abuse of the government’s surveillance system to target a political operative, as “partisan silliness.”

“Have these officials been granted waivers to participate in these matters, which would likely fall into their portfolios?” the PPT went on to ask. Since the submission of the FOIA seeking ethics waivers and documents that could help shed light on whether these officials were given the green light to participate in these matters, the refusal to properly respond, as required by law, indicates the DOJ is hiding this information from the American public.”

“In addition, at least three other DOJ appointees have certainly received waivers that the DOJ has not released. Jonathan Kanfer, Rachael Rollins, and Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar declared on their ethics certificates that they received waivers to participate in matters in which they may have conflicts of interest. But, the DOJ has yet to release the waivers, according to the PPT,” and released by Just the News stated in its report.

PPT Director Michael Chamberlain remarked, “During Transparency Week, Attorney General Garland made a strong case for the importance of FOIA in ‘ensuring transparency, accessibility, and accountability in government. But even where serious concerns about bias, impartiality, and conflicts of interest in his own agency could be alleviated with alittle transparency, PPT has run into a stonewall. It’s little wonder trust in the government continues to decline.”

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond when Just the News and other outlets reached out for comment.

It certainly appears that the DOJ is not interested in the American people knowing the truth. Doesn’t it make you wonder what they are hiding? Unfortunately, our government has so much corruption, it doesn’t know the truth from alie.

