WATCH: Zelenskyy Says American’s Will Have to Send Their Sons and Daughters to Die in the Ukraine [VIDEO]

In an astonishing video as he addresses the media, Ukrainian President Voldimor Zelenskyy says that American people will have to send their sons and daughters to die in the Ukraine.

He’s referring to if the Ukraine loses the war to Russia, and we say, the hell we will.

Imagine being such an arrogant bastard as you receive billions of dollars, sit in your mansions, own mansions in Florida in the United States, travel around the world and go on talk shows, all at the expense of the American taxpayer. Then to say that Americans are going to have to send their sons and daughters to die in the Ukraine? We don’t think so scooter.

Conservatives like our own Matt Couch and Host of Bob and Eric Save America Eric Matheny laid into Zelenskyy hard, as they should!

“Go to hell, Zelenskyy. My kids ain’t dying for Ukraine.“

WATCH:

Go to hell, Zelenskyy. My kids ain’t dying for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/lhfnhyILD9 — Eric Matheny 🎙 (@EricMMatheny) February 28, 2023

“Insane Tyrant who imprisons political rivals and leads Nazi Battalions says the US will have to send their sons and daughters to fight in the Ukraine.. The Hell We Will… The Hell We Will…“

Insane Tyrant who imprisons political rivals and leads Nazi Battalions says the US will have to send their sons and daughters to fight in the Ukraine..



The Hell We Will… The Hell We Will… pic.twitter.com/XqTywzjvqU — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) February 28, 2023

Will your kids being going to die in a war in the Ukraine? Ours won’t!

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



