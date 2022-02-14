WATCH: Zac Paine aka Red Pill 78 on The Matt Couch Show Discussing Censorship and the Downward Spiral of the Biden Regime

Our good friend Zac Paine of RedPill78News.com sat down with our founder Matt Couch on “The Matt Couch Show” to discuss the latest in the insane world of American politics.

The two old friends discussed the latest insanity with Russia and the Ukraine, the declining Biden administrations downfall, and so much more.

They discuss Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, the fact that medical providers are refusing to use preventative treatment, and the topics the mainstream media refuse to cover.



It’s a great show as two old friends catch up and discuss some amazing topics.

Watch it below.

WATCH:

