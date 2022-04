In a emotional night at his induction speech in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Fame, The iconic Undertaker thanked his wife for restoring his faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

What an amazing scene for those in attendance, and a roaring ovation from the tens of thousands in attendance.

We talk about revival is here in America, it 100% sure is! Check out the video below.

WATCH:

