WATCH: ‘Wrong Decision’ to Not Go in Immediately After Shooter Texas Department of Public Safety Director Says

The Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety Director said on Friday that it was the “wrong decision” to not go in after the shooter in Ulvade, Texas.

“Like I said, there was 19 officers in there, in fact there was plenty of officers to do what ever needed to be done. With one exception, which is the incident commander inside felt like they needed more equipment and more officers to do a tactical breech at that point, which is why BORTAC was requested.”

BORTAC is the Special Forces division of The U.S. Border Control for those that are not aware.

The crowd becomes restless after this opening statement, but then the Steve McCraw, the Texas Department of Public Safety Director says what we all know.

“From the benefit of hindsight where I’m sitting now, of course it was the not the right decision, it was the wrong decision. There’s no excuse for that. But again, I wasn’t there but from what we know, we believe there should have been an entry as soon as you can.”

McCraw continued..

“Hey when there’s an active shooter, the rules change. It’s no longer a barricaded subject, you don’t have time, you don’t worry about outer perimeters, and by the way Texas embraces active shooter training, active shooter certification, and that doctrine requires officers, we don’t care what agency you’re from, you don’t have to have a leader on the scene. Every officer lines up, stacks up, goes and finds up where those rounds are being fired at and keeps shooting until the subject is dead period.”

