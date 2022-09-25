WATCH: Woody Harrelson Tells Bill Maher He Would NEVER Trust ‘Big Pharma and Big Government’ With His Health, HAMMERS the CDC

For those of us that are getting up there in age, we remember Woody Harrelson from his iconic roles in TV shows like Cheers, the nostalgic White Men Can’t Jump, and Natural Born Killers, among other classics. This week, he’s unloading as tens of millions of Americans are tired of being lied to and played by the government and Big Pharma.

In a recent interview on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, Harrelson unloaded about his views on big government and big Pharma.

Harrelson argued. “Most Americans would not normally trust the government with helping them, you know. Like what does the government actually do to help you? They help the big corporations, industry, all the people that got you know, got those people in the Congress or to ultimately, to become president. Those people all got to get taken care of.”

Maher agreed with Woody, saying Americans don’t trust the CDC. Maher even brought up that polling shows Americans don’t trust the CDC, but Harrelson was skeptical of Maher, and seemed to wonder if he was being honest with him.

“Okay, so here’s the CDC promoting that we have to do all of these things, right? I just, I don’t like profiteering in war, you know, think of the billions of dollars that have gone to Big Pharma, but I was getting back to my original point. The last people I would trust with my health is Big Pharma and Big Government, because neither one of those strike me as caring entities.”

Harrelson has felt this way for sometime, in a 2015 interview with the Guardian, Woody said.

“It would not be unfair to call me an anarchist. Because I am really not a believer in big government. If you mention big government, that sends up a lot of red flags. I suppose, in a limited way, big government is necessary.”

You can watch the full show below:

