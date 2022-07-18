WATCH! Woman UNLOADS on BLM Protestors in Minneapolis for Glorifying Black Man Who Fired Multiple Shots at Her & Her Kids

Protesters in Minneapolis amassed to engage in the BLM narrative after MPD fatally shot Andrew Tekle Sundberg during an armed stand-off.

Arabella Foss-Yarbrough, who survived the shooting from Sundberg earlier in July, argued with protesters and stop glorifying the man that nearly killed her and her two kids.

“This is not a George Floyd situation. George Floyd was unarmed. This is not okay,” the mother, identified as Arabella Foss-Yarbrough, was seen on video yelling at a group of protesters on Saturday.

Teckle was shot and killed by police last Thursday after he opened fire into Foss-Yarbrough’s apartment and also shot at police.

Foss-Yarbrough was the neighbor of Sundberg, and said he shot up her apartment Wednesday evening while she was cooking for her 2- and 4-year-old sons, Fox 9 reported. She said the bullets ripped through her apartment, and nearly left her family dead or injured.

“My kids have to deal with this and probably have a mental illness now because they almost lost their lives. There’s bullet holes in my kitchen because he sat in the f–ing hallway watching me move,” she said while confronting the protesters. “He tried to kill me in front of my kids.”

The following are pictures of what Arabella Yarbrough’s apartment looks like, what pure hell she and her children must of went through, yet people are defending this monster.

Arabella Yarbrough says she thought she and her 2 kids were going to die Wed. night, after she says Tekle Sundberg fired these shots through her apt. She says she called police. Sundberg was shot and killed by MPD ending a 6hr standoff. More on this, tonight at 10. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/4x0ITgBkoZ — Deevon Rahming (@DeevonRahming) July 17, 2022

Foss-Yarbrough called police during the shooting on Wednesday, who helped the family escape. As police responded to evacuate the building, “officers started taking fire,” according to a search warrant. The incident led to a six-hour standoff between police and Sundberg, which ended when two Minneapolis snipers shot the 20-year-old.

“I have Black children; I am a woman of color!” Foss-Yarbrough, who is of Black, white and Native descent according to the star Tribune, yelled at the demonstrators. “If I would have lost my life, would you guys do this for me?”

Things boiled over during Saturday’s rally and march for Tekle Sundberg, when the 24 year old woman who says he was shooting into her apt. showed up voicing her frustration with those gathering in front of her building on Sundberg’s behalf. @kare11 * video contains profanity * pic.twitter.com/qdi1vbgO7k — Deevon Rahming (@DeevonRahming) July 16, 2022

You can even hear one of the heartless BLM protesting bastards scream out “You’re alive, shut up.” These people don’t give a damn about the truth, they are monsters just like the ones they keep protesting and protecting. It’s about clout and virtue signals. These people are addicted to protests and war and hate. They’re no better than the junkies under the bridge.

We’ll keep you posted on this situation.

Support The DC Patriot on Patreon by clicking the banner below. We’re funded by YOU the people, not big tech and corporations like the mainstream media!

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...