WATCH! Woman Brutally Attacks Flight Attendant Over Southwest Airlines’ Mask Policy

A dispute over Southwest Airlines’ mask policy led to a passenger hammering a flight attendant with multiple punches to the head before a gentlemen stepped in to rescue her.

A man stepped in to stop the assault, and the situation eventually calmed down.

Incidents like this are on the rise as Americans are fed up with the mask policies and their rights being constantly stripped by government and corporations.

There have been 2,500 reports of “unruly behaviour” by passengers in 2021, says the agency, compared to 100-150 during a typical year. Most of the incidents were related to the federal mask mandate.

WATCH Below, Graphic Warning:

Good guy steps in to calm down out of control woman. What a gent pic.twitter.com/gd17Od0z67 — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) May 29, 2021

