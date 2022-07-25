WATCH: White Liberal Tells Hispanic Trump Supporter to “Kill Himself” in Insane Video

We all know that the radical left are absolutely insane and crazy. We also know that the majority of the loudest on the left are white women talking about how rough minorities have it. However when minorities step up and tell those people they are absolutely full of crap, they don’t take it too well.

What you are about to see is just another example of the unhinged and lunatic left in action.

They preach tolerance, but what they practice is the complete opposite of that, it’s intolerance to the tenth power.

This angry white liberal woman who showed up outside of the TPUSA (Turning Point Event SAS) ran by Charlie Kirk’s team, showed up to protest like they always do. It got very nasty and ugly though very fast after a male Hispanic Trump supporter who was doing journalism confronted her.

She told Drew Hernandez to “kill himself.”

Hernandez asks her why he should kill himself, and she then of course asks “why are you following me” because you know, its’ okay for them to be angry racists, and you’re not allowed to ask questions.

Watch below!

BREAKING: White leftists appeared to protest SAS 2022 to tell me to “kill myself” | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/TkQbdIscgl — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) July 23, 2022

Support our work with our apparel line over at FaithNFreedoms.com and click the shirt below as well, get one today and support The DC Patriot!

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...