This is absolutely unbelievable, the White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki says the White House is now unveiling a plan to go door to door to address the unvaccinated.

The last time a government went door to door was in the 1930’s and early 1940’s, and that didn’t end well for the world, in fact it started WWII.

I can’t put my finger on the dates… but I remember the last time a government went door to door to address their citizens… it ended with a monstrous leader and a very awkward salute… — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) July 7, 2021



