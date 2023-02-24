WATCH! Whistleblowers of Project Veritas Stand with James O’Keefe in New Video

An amazing new video shows the whistleblowers of Project Veritas standing with founder and CEO James O’Keefe after the tyrannical board of directors unconscionably outed him.
In the video shared by Jack Posobiec, a plethora of former Project Veritas whistleblowers are standing with James O’Keefe, and it’s glorious.
Do you stand with James O’Keefe like his former whistleblowers? Check out the video below.
WATCH:
I also stand with James O’Keefe
James literally IS project Veritas