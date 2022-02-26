WATCH! Western Dharma With Gavin McInnes & Chase Geiser on One American Podcast

Our good friend and host of One American Podcast Chase Geiser sat down with the controversial Gavin McInnes for one of the most bizarre and interesting interviews we’ve seen in quite sometime.

We hope you don’t have virgin ears, this one isn’t for the faint of heart.

Here’s a little bio on Gavin.

Gavin Miles McInnes (born 17 July 1970) is a Canadian writer, podcaster and far-right political commentator. He is the host of the podcast Get Off My Lawn, on the online video platform Censored.TV, which he founded. He co-founded Vice in 1994 at the age of 24, and relocated to the United States in 2001. In more recent years, he has drawn attention for his far-right political activism and his role as the founder of the Proud Boys, an American far-right neo-fascist organization designated as a terrorist group in Canada. McInnes has been accused of promoting violence against political opponents, but has claimed that he only has supported political violence in self-defense and that he is not far-right or a supporter of fascism.

Born to Scottish parents in Hitchin, Hertfordshire, England, McInnes immigrated to Canada as a child. He graduated from Carleton University in Ottawa before moving to Montreal and co-founding Vice with Suroosh Alvi and Shane Smith. He relocated with Vice Media to New York City in 2001.

During his time at Vice, McInnes was called a leading figure in the New York hipster subculture. After leaving Vice in 2008, McInnes became increasingly known for his far-right political views. He is the founder of the Proud Boys, a neo-fascist, men’s rights and male-only organisation classified as a “general hate” organization by the Southern Poverty Law Center. He has rejected this classification, claiming that the group is “not an extremist group and [does] not have ties with white nationalists”. He holds both Canadian and British citizenship and lives in Larchmont, New York.

In 2018, McInnes was fired from Blaze Media, and was banned from Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for violating terms of use related to promoting violent extremist groups and hate speech. In June 2020, McInnes’s account was suspended from YouTube for violating YouTube’s policies concerning hate speech, posting content that was “glorifying [and] inciting violence against another person or group of people.”

