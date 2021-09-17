WATCH: Virginia Teacher Says Asking Students to Sit Quietly and Listen to the Teacher is White Supremacy

A Virginia teacher says that asking students to sit quietly and listen to the teacher is White Supremacy… You can’t makeup the level of insane liberal indoctrination from teachers in America.
“So if we’re positively enforcing these behaviors we are by extension positively enforcing elements of white culture, which therefore keeps whiteness at the center, which is a definition of White Supremacy.”
Wait, what? So by asking students to show respect, sit quietly in their chairs, and to listen to their teachers is White Supremacy? Only a liberal could be this insane America.
Watch the full video below.
What an absolute moron.
So an orderly classroom in which the instructor can be heard and understood is an act white supremacy? How the hell do these freaks come up with this nonsense? Whoever lives in the town where this clown “teaches” should be very disruptive at the next school board meeting, and blame him, while claiming to be less white.