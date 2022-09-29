WATCH: Ventura County Nuclear Preparedness Video PSA is an Absolute Dumpster Fire of Stupidity

Dear God we’re not the Babylon Bee, but we might as well be with what you’re about to see. This is the damndest thing we’ve seen this week, and unfortunately this is real.

Yes folks, if you think your electronic devices are going to work when a nuclear bomb goes off, you’re not very educated. The EMP that’s from a nuke, is going to be just as bad as an actual EMP, more than likely far worse.

So telling people to stay tuned to their local media, is a tad idiotic. Your televisions and radios won’t be working, and you’ll have nuclear fallout all around you.

Nuclear electromagnetic pulse

A nuclear electromagnetic pulse is a burst of electromagnetic radiation created by a nuclear explosion. The resulting rapidly varying electric and magnetic fields may couple with electrical and electronic systems to produce damaging current and voltage surges

However the mental midgets over at the Ventura County Public Health have put out a video that makes getting nuked fun. No, we’re serious, watch it below.

WATCH:

God Help Us All, we’re screwed America. People are morons, and those in charge are dumber than those who voted for them.

